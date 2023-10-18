Police have charged a man for allegedly stabbing someone in the neck after he was attacked while escorting the person from a Newcastle business.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Beaumont Street, Hamilton, at about 6.20pm on Tuesday, where they found a 29-year-old man with what police earlier this week called non-life-threatening injuries.
Police will allege in court that the 35-year-old was escorting the 29-year-old from a business premises in the busy precinct when the younger man punched him in the head and struck him with a bottle.
The 35-year-old then allegedly stabbed the 29-year-old in the neck, police said.
Both men were taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
IN THE NEWS:
The older man was discharged on Wednesday morning and arrested.
Police have charged him with one count of reckless wounding.
He has been granted conditional bail by police and will face Newcastle Local Court on November 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.