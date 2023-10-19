A SPRAWLING waterfront mansion listed for auction in Lake Macquarie has drawn strong interest from buyers.
The six-bedroom acreage at 14 Boonal Road in Morisset has attracted 50 enquiries since it hit the market on Monday.
Listing agent Mark Campbell from LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie said interest had come from the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie area as well as Sydney.
The property is set to go to auction on November 16.
"It has been a steady flow of enquiry since it went live late on Monday, so we are expecting good numbers at the first open house inspection on Saturday," Mr Campbell said.
"We are at a 50/50 mix of both local people looking to upsize and also a mixture of rural buyers looking for a treechange and city buyers looking for a holiday home."
The home sits on a private 2.8 acre waterfront block which has enough space to accommodate a resort-style pool and a full-sized tennis court.
The house is of palatial proportions, with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and five living areas set across 700 square metres of internal space.
"Originally it was built by a local master builder from Dora Creek who created it as his own property,' the agent said.
"It has transacted since then and the current owners have held it as a holiday home but they're now going to look for something further north."
Mr Campbell said that while the home was not ultra-modern, it was designed in a contemporary and timeless style.
"It is very similar to that country ranch-style feel and being on waterfront reserve, you've got the best of both worlds," he said.
"There's also the pool, the tennis court, which has a cricket net on there as well, and a driving range."
Two of the bedrooms have ensuites, including the master which has a spa bath beside a large window that takes in the lake view.
There is also a one-bedroom self-contained apartment for guests and plenty of space to relax in living zones such as a home theatre room and fully-equipped bar.
Details in the home include a glass gas fireplace and decorative ceilings.
The large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area has an entertainer's kitchen with granite benchtops and stainless-steel appliances and flows out to the covered patio and pool.
Outside has a covered heated swimming pool and spa that faces the lake as well as a championship-sized tennis court with a built-in cricket net/golf driving range.
There is garaging for six cars and an additional two large sheds on the property.
From the house, there is direct access to the waterfront which has a private jetty.
Te property last sold in 2014 for $2.4 million and set a record for a residential sale for the suburb, according to CoreLogic.
It's not the only substantial home in the area to hit the market this year.
A waterfront property in nearby Eraring that was owned by a Sydney businessman sold for $4 million in August after his company was placed into liquidation.
It was sold as an incomplete build after it was stripped back to the bare bones.
The owner had intended to rebuild it as a palatial getaway for his family after splurging a then record-breaking $6 million on the house in 2020.
Mr Campbell said a price guide was yet to be determined for the home at Boonal Road, however, he suggested that it could exceed the $4 million sale of the Eraring property.
"I'm not really sure at this stage because of how unique it is but you would expect it to finish in front of the recent sale of the property in Eraring because that one was stripped back and not finished," he said.
"But, really, we are looking at feedback from the market at the moment."
Mr Campbell said Lake Macquarie had noticed a shift in buyers since the onset of the pandemic which had led many people from out-of-area to discover the area.
"A lot of people have figured out how beautiful it is and how easy the access back to Sydney is," he said.
"Fifteen years ago, no one [in Sydney] knew where Lake Macquarie was but over the last three years that has changed drastically."
