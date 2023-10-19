Chloe Formosa keen to stay on a winning roll at Newcastle

Chloe Formosa will be out to build on a breakthrough win this week when she has three drives at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The Sydney-based reinswoman, a daughter Ellalong trainer-driver Michael, scored her maiden Menangle victory on Tuesday aboard Parallel for boss Elizabeth Heath.
"It was a big relief," Chloe said. "I've wanted to drive a winner at Menangle for a long time and I'm very happy that I've finally done it.
"I'm starting to get a few pick-up drives and I think people are starting to see my ability. I'm very grateful that people are starting to put me on."
The 18-year-old drives Mi Furioso Toro for Rob Hosking snr in the first, Apache Whitesox for Roy Roots jnr in the third and Warrawee Flyer for her dad in the seventh.
Apache Whitesox was a fast-finishing third with Chloe aboard and a wide start last week at Newcastle, but the combination should gain a better run from barrier three.
"He's drawn good and he was just a little bit unlucky last start," she said.
"He was five or six the fence and the leader just stopped. He had to weave his way through the field and he hit the line really strongly for a good third. The barrier just helps this week."
Mi Furioso Toro and Warrawee Flyer placed last week at the track and have second-line draws to contend with on Friday.
"Mi Furioso Toro went really good last week," she said.
"He was first up from a small spell and he was beaten only 1.5 metres in second. As long as he gets a good cart into the race, he should go really good.
"Warrawee Flyer, she's in pretty consistent form and went really well last week. Hopefully [Magic Shoos in front] comes out of the gates well and I don't get shuffled back too much.
"She hasn't had a win in a while but she's still racing well."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.