Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Chloe Formosa keen to stay on a winning roll at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 19 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Formosa after her first Menangle winner on Tuesday. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Chloe Formosa after her first Menangle winner on Tuesday. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Chloe Formosa will be out to build on a breakthrough win this week when she has three drives at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.