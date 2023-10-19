Peter Tobin pair boxed to end streak at The Gardens

Toronto trainer Peter Tobin hopes suitable draws will help litter brothers Flying Shark and Flying Ronaldo go one better at The Gardens on Friday after a streak of second placings.
The sons of Flying Ricciardo and Ariya have each been runner-up in their past three starts, at The Gardens and Gosford.
The pair are Tobin's only dogs racing after their litter sister Flying Gold, a three-time winner, broke down with a wrist injury at her 10th start.
Although the placings are paying the bills, Tobin was hoping for a better result on Friday after Flying Ronaldo drew box one in the fifth and Flying Shark got eight in the seventh. Both are in 400m 5th grade events.
"I've been a bit disappointed actually because I back them straight out," Tobin said of the streak.
"Last week Flying Shark had a potentially good 500m dog behind him and he's a bit weak at the end, so it went past him.
"The other dog, if he had have drawn inside the other dog, he would have won, so the draws tomorrow should help.
"The start before [Flying Ronaldo] wanted to crash across, and he was broke in to rail, so the inside draw should suit him.
"The other one is pretty quick early, so he should be able to cross, except there is a good dog inside him, Mr. Mischievous, in three, so not sure, but here's hoping."
