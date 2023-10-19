'Nonsensical'? Mr Minns, a five-year Supercars extension is madness

TONY Morley ("Harder to hear the new sounds", Letters, 14/10), I can definitely relate to enjoying live music from a neighbouring venue. Whenever my better half and I are at her Mum's place on a weekend, we like to listen to the bands who play at the nearby pub, from the comfort of the lounge room. On the rare occasion where we don't particularly like the sound of the band, we simply shut the front door. Problem solved. But then again, none of us possess supersonic hearing, unlike the very small number of Novocastrian noise complainants who seem to be able to hear the sound of a snare drum from another postcode away. I asked one of the neighbours, who isn't much of a music lover, if they ever felt the need to complain about the live music and other associated noise from said pub, to which he scoffed and said "Nah of course not, I knew the pub was there before I moved here." I just wish that all people in the same situation had the same level of common sense.