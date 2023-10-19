Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes October 20 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Nonsensical'? Mr Minns, a five-year Supercars extension is madness
'Nonsensical'? Mr Minns, a five-year Supercars extension is madness

IF NSW Premier Chris Minns claims council's failure to sign a one-year deal with Supercars was "nonsensical", signing a five-year deal to place the city behind barricades for nine weeks a year for another five years would have been utter madness ("Nonsensical': Minns blasts council stance", Newcastle Herald 19/10). The city's small businesses have suffered through the uncertainty of the past few weeks while both levels of government have indulged in the blame game. In my opinion, our political representatives have failed to take away the real lesson to be learned from the past seven years of community-led protest. This electorate has grown a voice and can no longer be taken for granted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.