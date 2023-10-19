'Nonsensical'? Mr Minns, a five-year Supercars extension is madness

IF NSW Premier Chris Minns claims council's failure to sign a one-year deal with Supercars was "nonsensical", signing a five-year deal to place the city behind barricades for nine weeks a year for another five years would have been utter madness ("Nonsensical': Minns blasts council stance", Newcastle Herald 19/10). The city's small businesses have suffered through the uncertainty of the past few weeks while both levels of government have indulged in the blame game. In my opinion, our political representatives have failed to take away the real lesson to be learned from the past seven years of community-led protest. This electorate has grown a voice and can no longer be taken for granted.
CHRIS Minns, stay in Sydney and butt out of Newcastle affairs. We don't want the stupid race here. Surveys have said that we want no race in Newcastle.
TONY Morley ("Harder to hear the new sounds", Letters, 14/10), I can definitely relate to enjoying live music from a neighbouring venue. Whenever my better half and I are at her Mum's place on a weekend, we like to listen to the bands who play at the nearby pub, from the comfort of the lounge room. On the rare occasion where we don't particularly like the sound of the band, we simply shut the front door. Problem solved. But then again, none of us possess supersonic hearing, unlike the very small number of Novocastrian noise complainants who seem to be able to hear the sound of a snare drum from another postcode away. I asked one of the neighbours, who isn't much of a music lover, if they ever felt the need to complain about the live music and other associated noise from said pub, to which he scoffed and said "Nah of course not, I knew the pub was there before I moved here." I just wish that all people in the same situation had the same level of common sense.
I'M continually reading the comments from the 'yes' supporters suggesting that 'no' voters don't care for the suffering of the First Nations people, which is totally untrue. To finally put the issue behind us and get on with more pressing issues affecting all Australians, I suggest people visit the website of the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) established in 2019, which is responsible for all major policies, including advice to the Prime Minister detailed in the Voice promotion. The major focus of government should be the establishment of an audit investigation as to how the millions of dollars have been allocated annually since the NIAA was established.
IN reply to Michael Hinchey ("Nobody forced into a 'no' vote", Letters, 19/10) about my letter ("I campaigned for 'no', but there's no joy in win", Letters, 17/10), I would say a few things. First, I sent my letter to the Herald before the referendum, so it was written prior to the outcome being known. Due to space requirements on the letters page the Herald was forced to publish it after the vote.
I voted 'no' primarily for constitutional technical reasons. However, in addition for social reasons, I think it would have been bad for Australia and our Indigenous people if the Voice referendum had succeeded. My letter originally said "there will be no joy in victory for me" because this Voice Referendum should have never been held.
I formed that view earlier this year and as advised to Sharon Claydon (Newcastle MP) on May 22, 2023, it would have been "far better for the government to set aside the Voice referendum and instead work towards getting in place some form of a legislated Voice that achieves broad parliamentary support and which Australia can unite behind".
I KNOW many Novocastrians will be feeling disheartened by the national results at the weekend's referendum. We can take some heart from the fact Newcastle recorded the highest 'yes' vote outside of any capital city. Some 53,317 Novocastrians voted 'yes' to recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament. That's 53 per cent of voters. Thank you for answering the call of First Nations people, for recognition, for listening and for better outcomes for all Australians. Thank you for showing up to walk for yes, to knock on doors, to make phone calls and to have conversations.
Thank you to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait leaders who gave so much of themselves to bring fellow Australians on this journey. It has been a long road across some very difficult terrain. This is not the start or the end of the struggle for First Nations justice. We will take some time to pause and reflect as a community, and then regather because our commitment and conviction for a better future for Australia's First People is no less urgent today than it was yesterday or even decades ago.
Together we will forge a new path forward. I know we can do this.
IT'S interesting to read that the cost of an Opal ticket to travel on public transport is being raised. That means there will be more non-paying passengers using the system than there is now. Sometimes it feels like I'm the only one on the bus who has paid. Maybe now I will be.
THE dummy-spitters are out in force. I suggest they look at the scoreboard; Albo has succeeded in dividing the nation. The tribe has spoken, now let's see what Albotrossity is next on the list for the greatest prime minister ever.
A VERY powerful letter from John Ure ("'Yes' didn't fail; we just didn't care", Letters, 19/10). And while I agree with him, I think we have to also accept that two thirds of Australians are now conservative or very conservative. No matter how nominal or inconsequential a change was proposed, I think two thirds of Australians would have answered 'no'.
A WORD of advice for Chris Minns, Premier of NSW: your opinion that the Supercars event should be held in Newcastle is not welcomed by the majority of residents who voted against it. If you are so keen to see it go ahead, then have it in the suburb where you live. I am sure the other residents of your street would not be as keen as yourself to see it go ahead. Respect the survey where 55 per cent were opposed to any extension or renewal of the ridiculous race in the streets of Newcastle. Look after NSW, don't try to help out the Supercars franchise. If I did what Supercars do to Newcastle East for many weeks, I would expect to be arrested for disrupting the peace. Also, Mr Minns, mind what you wish for, because you might be looking for another job after the next election. Respect the survey. The people have spoken.
