Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sylvester Pillay jailed for importing gun barrel, 3D printing parts to make a semi-automatic pistol at Warners Bay

By Nick Bielby
October 19 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Warners Bay man caught with a cache of ammunition, 3D-printed gun parts and do-it-yourself firearm making manuals in his family's living room has been jailed over his plan to make a semi-automatic pistol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.