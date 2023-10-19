Rob Stanton feels ready for maiden A-League flight at Newcastle

ON the eve of season 2023-2024, Rob Stanton feels ready for his maiden A-League campaign as head coach and hopes the Jets can prove a point along the way.
Following a three-month build-up and plenty of trials, former Sydney FC assistant Stanton has now arrived at the regular rounds and will oversee Newcastle's opening trip to Perth on Sunday.
"I'm all right. I probably felt a bit more nervous when I wasn't in charge, you just feel the responsibility," Stanton said.
"To be honest it feels normal. I've been a patient coach to get to this point and I'm not really someone who gets overwhelmed by scenarios or situations.
"If you want to be a good coach you need to be able to deal with pressure and what comes with pressure.
"If you prepare well, have a good process and understand the why beyond the process it's not a problem.
"You know that pressure is coming and you know that things might not be right, but if you back what you've done in the lead up then in the long term it's going to work well."
Stanton's personal milestone arrives in the Hunter after 16 years rising up the coaching ranks, transitioning from a dual title-winning player at Wollongong to the dugout at Sutherland and later Sydney FC.
"If you understand the purpose of why you coach, that is the highlight for me," he said.
"Winning is what you do to keep your job. I understand that and that's where the pressure comes.
"But I coach because I love the game and I coach because I want to work with good people and improve people ... I had people do that for me when I was playing.
"The bigger reward will be making the city of Newcastle proud of the team and believe in the team."
Responding to predictions from experts tipping the Jets to finish near the bottom of the A-League ladder, Stanton says: "I wouldn't expect anything different to be honest".
"It's not their job to say whether we're going to fail, it's my job to prove them wrong and the players job to prove them wrong," he said.
"For me it's irrelevant what anyone says, the actions we do will be the words that we speak. As far as I'm concerned, we have to deliver and we have to do what we've set out to do.
"I'm not offended by it. Does it motivate me? Not really, because that's not always my purpose. But it will sit there and at some stage it's our job to prove them wrong."
In terms of the Jets improving on a 10th-place finish last season and reaching finals for the first time since 2017-2018, Stanton was optimistic.
"I think the goal should be to aim for the top and then, if you build a strong enough foundation, the higher you go the longer you stay," he said.
