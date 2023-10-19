NEWCASTLE venues are saying "cheers" to a new state government package that would protect them from noise complaints, allow them to trade longer and make the most of outdoor spaces.
"Removal of red tape is a bloody great thing," Australian Hotels Association (AHA) Newcastle president Mick Starkey said.
"I think it's a great step forward to revitalising - particularly Newcastle's - nighttime economy.
"Is it going to be a retirement village or is it going to be a city?"
Under the new rules, a single noise complaint would no longer be able to shut down a venue, and Liquor and Gaming NSW would be the lead regulator of objections.
"Order of occupancy" would be a key consideration in noise assessments, prioritising longstanding venues over new residents.
"There's a sense of relief among venues," Mr Starkey told the Newcastle Herald.
"People that buy or build in the vicinity of a pub, or club, or entertainment precinct have to know there's ensuing noise."
Mr Starkey said the state government's package wasn't a silver bullet but was a step in the right direction.
He said he hoped it would bring the beat back to Newcastle after strict alcohol and licensing rules were dropped earlier this year, and COVID-19.
The reforms will make permanent some COVID-era rules for outdoor dining spaces, streamlining the application process for alfresco areas.
Carrington's Young Street Hotel owner Luke Tilse said he was waiting for clarification on Thursday but hoped the reforms would allow him to continue holding live music events in the pub's car park.
"We've got this great thing going," he said.
"It's allowed us to do live music, and do events where we can have a few hundred people."
He said he was staring down the application process to extend the use of that space past December.
"But now I'm like 'you beauty'," he said.
Mr Tilse said the state government seemed to be on the right track with its new live music and entertainment plan.
"I think it's a great thing for the city," he said.
Wickham's Lass O'Gowrie Hotel trades from 3pm to midnight on Sunday and Monday and 3pm to 3am between Wednesday and Saturday.
The once-industrial suburb has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade and several new apartment blocks earmarked for the area.
Publican Andrew Dunne welcomed the new legislation but said more was needed to revitalise the city's nightlife.
He said a decade of lockout laws had killed the once thriving nighttime economy.
On top of that, a "silent recession" had resulted in fewer people going out and those that did were drinking less.
"Hospitality is absolutely struggling, not only coming out of COVID but generally. Alcohol taxes and wages keep going up but we are not seeing any rising turnover," he said.
"This is a step in the right direction but there needs to be a lot more if they want all these businesses to survive."
The "vibrancy package" would also see the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner position expanded to include Newcastle, to help keep people safe.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp has chaired the Newcastle Live Music Taskforce for five years.
"Newcastle has a well-established live music scene that has produced some of Australia's top musical acts, like Silverchair and The Screaming Jets," he said.
"It is so important that upcoming musicians continue to have local stages to perform on.
"Newcastle has a vibrant live music scene and this needs to be supported. It is one of our greatest assets."
The state government said the reforms were being put to parliament now to ensure businesses could benefit in the summer season.
