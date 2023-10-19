Newcastle Herald
Islington Public School adopts 100 per cent compostable shirts for uniform

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
October 20 2023 - 9:00am
Islington Public School students Bjarni Johnston, Weaver McMahon, Levi Travis, Anu Hewett-Spurr show off their new school uniforms. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Islington Public School students Bjarni Johnston, Weaver McMahon, Levi Travis, Anu Hewett-Spurr show off their new school uniforms. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

COMFORTABLE and compostable, students at Islington Public School are excited to be wearing a new uniform that won't add to landfill.

