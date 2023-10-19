COMFORTABLE and compostable, students at Islington Public School are excited to be wearing a new uniform that won't add to landfill.
"It's very comfortable and good for the environment," year 2 student Anu Hewett-Spur said.
Classmate Weaver McMahon said she liked the idea that her uniform would not become pollution.
"When we can't use them anymore, they will actually break down," she said.
Plans for a new shirt were being discussed last year, to step away from their standard yellow polyester polo shirt.
In line with the school's passion for sustainability, Islington Public School P&C committee, in consultation with staff and students, decided to purchase 100 per cent compostable shirts from Hemp Clothing Australia.
"The uniform is made up of 50 per cent hemp and 50 per cent organic cotton," P&C member and mother of two," Angela Foong said.
"The labels are organic and the buttons are made from a corozo nut, it's all natural material and the shirt's UV testing results are very good. Sun protection is an important factor especially as polyester and other synthetic fibres don't always perform well in this regard."
The shirts are just a $2 price difference, with a uniform from a standard supplier costing $28 and a compostable shirt costing $30.
"It's extremely competitive, especially when you're thinking about the fact that this shirt is made of such incredible natural fibre. The fact the difference is two dollars is incredible," Ms Foong said.
P&C member Emily Connors said having an environmentally friendly uniform helped to set an example.
"I think it's important to be the people that are showing that we can have organic, sustainable clothing. I think it really influences the kids choices outside of school as well," she said.
Ms Foong said Islington Public School was the first in the Newcastle area to adopt environmentally-friendly shirts and she hoped other schools would follow suit.
"We want to take some leadership in this space and encourage other schools to do this because it's totally possible to do," she said.
