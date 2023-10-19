ANYONE can be an innovator, whether it's making small changes or having the "big crazy ideas".
That was the message about 500 business leaders and stakeholders got at the Hunter Innovation Festival 2023 in Newcastle on Thursday.
Newcastle surgeon Dr Kelvin Kong was among the keynote speakers.
"I normally mix among the medical fraternity so to mix among a group of innovators is so exciting, it's pretty cool," he said.
"Some of the exciting things happening, people don't realise it's happening in our own backyard so it's really exciting to share some of those."
He address was focused on the work hospitals in Newcastle were doing and how health workers can be supported after COVID.
He said it was also fascinating to learn from other speakers, which included business leader Mark Bouris, NSW Modern Manufacturing Commissioner Lisa Emerson and Port of Newcastle's Simon Byrnes.
"Listening is one of the best things, my nan always told me 'two ears and one mouth'," Dr Kong said.
Festival director Alex Brennan said the vent proved that people wanted to connect and make the region more prosperous.
"It doesn't just mean the ... crazy new ideas we've never heard of before, innovation is the small incremental changes we make everyday," he said.
"No matter who you area and what you do, you are capable of innovation."
The conference and showcase in Newcastle came as a three-week innovation roadshow travels through the Hunter.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.