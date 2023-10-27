A NEW face has been welcomed to Islington Public School with the appointment of relieving principal Andrea Webster.
"I'm really looking forward to getting to meet all the students and their families," she said.
Coming from Eleebana Public School in Lake Macquarie, Ms Webster has entered the classroom to relieve outgoing principal Kim Harris, who moved onto another position at a school in Maitland.
Ms Webster said she has been teaching since 2007 and has worked as an assistant principal for 10 years.
As she steps into the principal's role, she says she's excited to help take education in Newcastle to the next level.
"I'm very passionate about supporting the diversity, and the individual learning of the needs here at Islington Public School and I'd really love to continue to support the community with their sustainability and environmental projects within the school," she said.
She said she hoped to see change and improve the school by supporting staff with the induction of the new curriculum reform.
"Having been experienced as a middle leader for 10 years, I've seen the opportunity I've had to improve student outcomes, and also the outcomes of our staff within our schools," she said.
"So to take that next step and to spread that impact not only across students, staff and also working with communities of schools and bringing out the best for all of our communities is important to me," she said.
