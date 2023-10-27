Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Islington Public School welcomes relieving principal for rest of term

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
October 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea Webster is the relieving principal at Islington Public School. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Andrea Webster is the relieving principal at Islington Public School. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A NEW face has been welcomed to Islington Public School with the appointment of relieving principal Andrea Webster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.