Australian Bloodstock back call on Caulfield Cup for Gold Trip

Australian Bloodstock director Jamie Lovett expects Gold Trip to run in Saturday's Caulfield Cup (2400m) as a "lovely platform" for his Melbourne Cup (3200m) defence.
But Lovett also said a Cox Plate (2040m) shot in between remains on the table for the seven-year-old.
Gold Trip gave Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock a second success in the Melbourne Cup last year, after Protectionist's win in 2014, and he is shaping as a top contender again after a slashing victory last start in the Turnbull Stakes (2000m).
Last year, Gold Trip was a narrow second in the Caulfield Cup, then ninth in the Cox Plate a week later, before a two-length win in the Melbourne Cup.
However, those races were all on rain-affected ground. Dry conditions this year and Gold Trip's sharp turn of foot in the Turnbull led to uncertainty from trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace about the Caulfield Cup.
Lovett backed their call on Wednesday to put in a late acceptance and said the intention was to race Gold Trip.
"It's a much better race this year and he's carrying more weight, but he's a very good horse," Lovett said.
"I think that was Ciaron's dilemma - is he sharp enough to win a Cox Plate? But I think it's very hard to resist the $5 million, mile and a half race that he's top of the market in, so commonsense suggests you don't look a gift horse in the mouth.
"He's a good chance and he can always run in the Cox Plate if he backs up. And this will be a lovely platform leading into a Melbourne Cup, if gets a mile and a half under his belt, regardless of whether he runs at Mooney Valley.
"He's racing at a very high level and he's not getting forgiving ground. You just hope they come out of it well, but he's certainly shown he's got the constitution to do it. He's a stallion and he cops his racing well, so provided that's the case, I think everything is on the table."
"We're just very fortunate to have a horse of this ability.
"We know how hard it is to get a good horse, so regardless of what he runs in, you go to the races knowing he's a going to run a race and give you a sight.
