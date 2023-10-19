Newcastle Herald
Australian Bloodstock back call on Caulfield Cup for Gold Trip

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 19 2023 - 9:00pm
Jamie Lovett greets Gold Trip and jockey Mark Zahra after their Melbourne Cup win last year. Picture Getty Images
Australian Bloodstock director Jamie Lovett expects Gold Trip to run in Saturday's Caulfield Cup (2400m) as a "lovely platform" for his Melbourne Cup (3200m) defence.

