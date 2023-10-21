Live music is worth effort to get it right

FOR years, pubs and authorities have been working to avoid last drinks for live music in this state amid noise complaints, poker machines choking band rooms into oblivion and changing trends.
Many have argued in these pages that venues operating before their neighbours arrived have a strong case that they got there first. That may be one way to decide things, but it is unlikely to allow for many new venues to emerge. As the city's density and population both increase, though, council planners and noise enforcement staff find themselves on a tightrope getting thinner.
Formerly industrial suburbs have become inner-city hot spots with booming real estate, and those paying lofty prices understandably bring loftier expectations of what constitutes value for that money. That is unlikely to include loud music with no limits, although that is far from the situation as it stands.
The Adamstown Bowling Club voluntarily put its music offerings on pause after a staff member was allegedly confronted in a less than friendly manner earlier this year. Such examples leave little doubt the issue evokes passion on both sides.
A city cannot simply find itself beholden to those with the most stringent demands without sacrificing some of what makes neighbourhoods around the world unique. Live music offers a perfect example, a reason to go out beyond the myopic focus on alcohol alone that led to lockout laws falling across venues in many parts of the city. As parts of the city evolve, their traditional uses can clash with present and future ones.
As the former state government realised in loosening its grip on the so-called Newcastle solution, though, the city is now a very different place and alcohol consumption trends have evolved. Intervening decades, though, have also cost the pub rock scene that was so celebrated in the 1980s.
Venues hosting live music are often rolling the dice, both with antagonising neighbours who can wrangle them into red tape and with recouping the costs associated. The results are on the board - how many new music venues have emerged near you, stayed in operation and drawn you to attend recently beyond big touring acts? While some venues did prepare band rooms, notably the King Street Hotel, the widespread flood of tributes to the storied Cambridge Hotel did not include a bona fide stampede of venues vying to replace it.
The new suite of laws announced this week are designed to help ameliorate those problems. They are welcome, but Newcastle publicans have also flagged a "silent recession" amid rising prices that may threaten the existence of some by thinning their already slim operating margins.
All businesses are doing it tough, but as the Reserve Bank of Australia battles to squash inflation it is discretionary spending such as a meal out, or a quiet drink they have in their sights. Whether the lever of expensive mortgages holds much sway over a younger generation feeling locked out of housing affordability is debatable, but the dampening effect reported in a hospitality sector finally breathing freely after years of COVID-19 disruptions is not.
Ultimately, it's about getting the pendulum to protect neighbours from egregious breaches of the quiet but allow a vibrant social and cultural scene to flourish. If it were easy, Berlin and other nations would not stand out for striking such effective balances. But it is hard to argue we do not want Newcastle to be renowned in such company, and so it is crucial we keep adjusting the parameters until that can happen without opening the door to lawlessness.
Senior Deputy Editor
