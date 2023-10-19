Newcastle hospitality operators named buyers of 48 Watt Street

ONE of Newcastle's most popular wedding and events venues is set to rise again after a group of operators in the Newcastle hospitality scene snapped up 48 Watt Street.
The former church building in Newcastle hit the market in July after the owners put it up for sale after the business that operated the venue went into liquidation.
While the identity of the buyers remains under wraps at this point, Commercial Collective agent Isaac Reville said they planned to continue running it as a space for weddings, functions and live music events.
In more commercial property news this week, the owners of another popular venue in Newcastle are set to expand their operation.
Texas-style barbecue restaurant Smokin' Hot 'n Saucy has signed a 10-year lease at a new site in Rutherford.
The owners have big plans for the site which will operate alongside their original venue on Maitland Road in Islington.
A property that is sure to win the hearts of golf fans hit the market in Pokolbin this week.
The luxury home is nestled within The Vintage Estate and overlooks the Greg Norman-designed championship golf course.
The property also has also indoor golf simulator, a 2000-bottle wine cellar, two spas an automated bar.
It's not the only spectacular property to hit the market this week.
A waterfront acreage in Lake Macquarie is expected to fetch a significant sum when it goes to auction next week after drawing 50 enquiries in three days.
The six-bedroom home has sprawling grounds which include a swimming pool, tennis court and a private jetty.
There was a huge auction result in Waratah last weekend that saw a renovated home sell for more than double the suburb's median house value.
The 1930s brick four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold under the hammer for $1.75 million on with Spillane Property who listed the property with an auction guide of $1.4 million to $1.5 million.
If you love historic homes, check out this one in Morpeth that has been listed for sale for the first time in 20 years.
The property, known as Kiora, is considered one of the town's most significant homes and was built for the town's former mayor in 1879.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
