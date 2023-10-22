Just one excruciating loop of disappointment on Hunter roads

Of course, cuts to the roads and transport budget won't act as a brake on low-density sprawl across the lower Hunter. Eventually, the M1 Pacific Motorway crossing of the Hexham swamps will be completed. Paddocks and woodland from Raymond Terrace to Karuah will explode with new housing estates. Like the Hunter Expressway did for the valley, the upgraded M1 will push Newcastle's commuter zone further north. Like for the valley, local roads will carry traffic loads they weren't built for. Intersections will become choke points. Developers will say it's not their responsibility. Local councils will say they don't have the money.