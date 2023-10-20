DRESSED in pink from head to toe, Bridget Ponman has stepped out on stage to play the iconic Elle Woods as part of Hunter School of the Performing Arts annual musical.
For the past 11 months, more than 100 students have collaborated and spent countless hours rehearsing to present a classic early 2000s movie favourite, Legally Blonde.
With two casts made up of students - the Bend cast and the Snap cast - a range of performers have been given the chance to put on the show at Hunter Theatre in Broadmeadow from October 18 to 21.
"It's very much a student-led team, we've got our tech team who has been working behind the scenes to get all the lighting and props, we also have an orchestra who is entirely made up of students," Ms Ponman said.
"It's just been a great collaboration process between students and teachers on a sold-out season."
She said the reason for choosing Legally Blonde was because of its feel-good storyline and appeal to audiences.
"It's such a fun and positive show, it's got a really great message and we thought it would have a great crowd appeal," she said.
The live action production even includes real dogs with two chihuahuas cast as Elle Woods' companion Bruce, and a French Bulldog to play Paulette Bonafonté's pet.
"We've been lucky enough to have some students who are a part of the show loan us their dogs. I find it absolutely hilarious just watching them. They just get so excited and so happy to be there," Ms Ponman said.
"You never really know what they're going to do, so there's always that element of surprise every single time we perform."
She said her favourite part of the performance was in Act One when they sing What You Want where everyone is able to get on stage.
"Everyone is on stage for that song and it's really a testament to how much work goes into all of the drama, dance and music," she said.
She said she has enjoyed working with a very broad field of HSPA students.
"HSPA students come from all sorts of different theatre companies, so it's great to be working with all kinds of peforming arts areas," she said.
She wanted to thank director Rachel Stark whose "vision, leadership, creativity and dedication" have driven the production.
