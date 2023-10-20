Newcastle Herald
Christopher Ward murder: Ian Conway appeal dismissed, judge calls self-defence claim 'barely plausible'

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 20 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:30pm
Ian Conway was jailed for a maximum of 16 years for murdering Christopher Ward at Broadmeadow in 2021. On Friday, an appeal against his conviction was dismissed.
IAN Conway's evidence that he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed his mate to death was "barely plausible" and "lacking detail" and the jury was correctly not discharged due to inflammatory comments about the killer's "horrifying" reputation for violence, the Court of Criminal Appeal has found.

