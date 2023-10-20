For years, Tenieka Neilson's family has put others before themselves - opening their Clarence Town yard for weeks with a dazzling festive light display to raise money for local people in need.
Now, the community is rallying to support them after Tenieka died earlier this month due to progressive issues linked to cerebral palsy and scoliosis.
Long-time family friend Danielle Jeffery has set up a Go Fund Me page to gather financial support Tenieka's parents - Erin and David - to help cover the costs of a memorial and funeral service for the 21-year-old later this month.
Ms Jeffery described her friends as "very selfless".
She said Tenieka was a "very bubbly kid, very happy most of the time" despite some of the challenges her life presented.
"She was always laughing, she was just wonderful - such an inspiration," Ms Jeffery said.
The annual Christmas lights display usually runs from the beginning of December until into the new year.
ACM's Dungog Chronicle told the story of their generosity last year.
Ms Jeffery said Erin and David planned to go ahead with this year's display, and the money raised would go to another family in need.
"They open their yard up - their hearts - to everybody," she said.
"They've had a pretty tough life themselves but they think there's always someone else who deserves [help] more."
Search 'Tenieka Louise Neilson' on the Go Fund Me website to find the fundraising page.
