Call for support for Clarence Town's Neilson family following death of daughter Tenieka

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:30pm
Tenieka Neilson died earlier this month due to progressive issues linked to cerebral palsy and scoliosis. Picture supplied
For years, Tenieka Neilson's family has put others before themselves - opening their Clarence Town yard for weeks with a dazzling festive light display to raise money for local people in need.

