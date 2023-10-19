Newcastle Herald
Man, 69, dies after motorcycle crash at Kerrabee, Hunter Valley

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
October 20 2023 - 10:45am
Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was flown to hospital. File picture

A MAN has died in hospital after suffering fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Hunter Valley earlier this week.

