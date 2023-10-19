A MAN has died in hospital after suffering fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Hunter Valley earlier this week.
Emergency services were called to Bylong Valley Way at Kerrabee on Tuesday after reports of a single-vehicle crash about 11am.
The rider, a 69-year-old man, was treated by Ambulance NSW paramedics at the scene before he was urgently airlifted to a Sydney hospital.
The man was in a critical condition at the time and sadly succumbed to his injuries the next day in Royal North Shore Hospital.
Hunter Valley police established a crime scene at the crash site and combed the area as they pieced together how the motorcycle accident unfolded.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As police investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash, anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
