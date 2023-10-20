TWO teenage P-platers have been hit with court dates and banned from driving after being caught speeding.
One 19-year-old man was allegedly tearing along at 170 kilometres per hour in a 110 zone on the M1 motorway at Somersby when he caught the eyes of police.
Highway patrol officers were doing speed checks about 5.30am on Wednesday when they spotted the Silver Honda heading south.
Tuggerah Lakes police said they caught up with the vehicle while he was "changing lanes" and "moving around vehicles".
Without knowing officers were on his tail, his speed hit between 130 and 150 kilometres per hour, police allege.
The driver was pulled over and police said the man behind the wheel pulled out a P-plate licence, which meant he was restricted to 90 kilometres per hour.
He was ordered to front Wyong Local Court on charges of driving in a speed or manner dangerous to the public, and for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 kilometres per hour.
His licence was suspended on the spot, police said.
Separately, another 19-year-old P-plater has been charged with excessive speeding after he was stopped after 11pm on October 13.
Police said they were patrolling Vernon Road at Umina Beach when they saw a Toyota Camry "travelling well in excess" of the 50 kilometre per hour speed limit on a residential street.
Police took up position behind the sedan and said the man's speed was checked at 140 kilometres per hour.
His licence was taken on the spot and his registration plates were seized for three months, police said.
He will have to face Gosford Local Court on a future date.
