CAMERON Tanner arrived in Australia on Thursday, planned to have a hit on Friday and will line up for Stockton on Saturday.
Tanner, likely to open the batting against Toronto at Ron Hill Oval, is the latest overseas import playing in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
He joins the Seagulls from London club Sutton, where captain Nick Foster previously plied his trade in the Surrey Championship.
Foster said Tanner, a South African native with a British passport, would add further depth for Stockton following back-to-back grand-final appearances.
"He's originally from Cape Town, moved to England a couple of years ago and he's basically from my club back in London," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"He was keen on a season [in Australia] and he had a pretty solid season back in the UK.
"Got in yesterday [Thursday], training today [Friday] and give him an opportunity tomorrow [Saturday]. He'll be fine, he's a good cricketer and at some point he'll do well."
Stockton welcome back Foster (injury) and Josh McTaggart (away), who both missed last weekend's loss, while the likes of Nathan Hudson, Andrew Nicolai and Lucas Sargent are all playing seconds.
Keith Moody, a right-handed batsman with the highest NDCA aggregate in 2020-2021, is due back in the country next week.
"I think we've got a reasonable amount of depth, it's just a matter of balancing it out," Foster said.
The bowling stocks have also shifted for the Seagulls this summer with the departure of Dylan Robertson back to the Central Coast coupled with the arrival of McTaggart and Hayden Williams.
"The dynamics have changed a little bit because last year we were really spin heavy," Foster said.
Toronto skipper Corey Brown hoped to keep an unchanged XI for the 40-over encounter.
NSW Country representative Pat Magann bolsters defending premiers Wallsend, who visit Merewether at Townson Oval.
Hamilton-Wickham host ladder leaders Charlestown, who are minus top run scorer Jed Dickson (ankle).
In the other Tom Locker Cup pool (one-dayers) and Wests are at home to Cardiff-Boolaroo, who arrive on the back of a nine-match unbeaten streak.
City welcome Waratah-Mayfield to Learmonth Oval in round three with No.1 Sportsground not listed on the main draw until November 11.
University travel to Cahill Oval to meet Belmont still minus key batsman Varun Sharma while Daniel Rea is out for the Students.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.