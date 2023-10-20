Perfect forecast ticking the box for Port Stephens contest

IDEAL conditions are expected at the 12th annual King of the Box at Port Stephens on Sunday.
Like last Saturday's Mattara Surf Classic at South Bar Beach, the Box Beach contest offers the open men's and women's division $2000 each in prizemoney.
Merewether's Philippa Anderson claimed the Mattara women's crown and she will look to go one better at Box Beach after finishing second to Charli Hately by just 0.06 of a point last year.
Hately and men's champion Ross Caden will return to defend their titles and organiser Terry McKenna expected exciting conditions at the powerful wedge break.
"It takes a very unique combination of things to make this wave spectacular and every one of those is happening on Sunday," McKenna said. "It's a dream come true. It's going to be a big day - 33 degrees, offshore, 1.5 metre waves."
Junior, cadets and over 40s and 50s divisions are also on the program.
Meanwhile, Merewether's Jackson Baker will guarantee a return to the men's Championship Tour next year if he reaches the semi-finals at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil.
Baker was to face Shion Crawford in the round of 16 at the final Challenger Series contest. A win over Crawford could be enough for Baker to finish in the top 10 and qualify but another victory will seal it. He was sitting 12th on the live rankings.
In the women's, Newcastle's Sarah Baum, who exited in the round of 16, has dropped out of the top 10 to miss automatic requalification on the CS. The top five women make the CT.
