NATHAN Czinner used to make a roughly 700-kilometre, eight-hour round trip to Newcastle every weekend.
It was how the Armidale product first joined Souths in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
Five seasons on and now based in Sydney, he still travels to play for the Lions but the NSW Pride representative is eyeing off back-to-back Hockey One titles and a Junior World Cup.
Czinner lines up for the men's defending champions again in round three, NSW welcoming HC Melbourne at Olympic Park on Sunday, before heading to Malaysia with the Aussie under-21 squad for the Sultan Of Johor Cup (October 27-November 4).
The midfielder returns for Pride clashes with Perth (November 12) and Adelaide (November 18) as Burras selection beckons. The international age tournament will be held in Kuala Lumpur in December (5-16).
"Hockey One is a great preparation. Obviously the best league in Australia - playing against Australian players, ex-Australian players and players on the verge of coming up. You couldn't get much better before, hopefully, the World Cup," he said.
Czinner, 21, debuted in the state senior ranks 12 months ago.
Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Goulburn will host next year's Australian Country Championships.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.