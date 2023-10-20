Luke Young returns to defend Fernleigh 15 title in 2023

LUKE Young will return to defend his Fernleigh 15 title with last year's runner-up Reuben Swain also back for another crack.
The two Newcastle athletes cross paths again on Sunday as the annual event goes ahead for the second time since a COVID-enforced hiatus.
"He [Young] has morphed into a bit of a mid-distance runner. He won it last year and he's back again," Fernleigh 15 organiser Paul Humphreys told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
Young, who turns 22 next month, boasts an impressive resume which this year includes a mile win at the Illawarra Track Classic and a 1500 metres final at the NSW Championships.
He's previously scored victory at Zatopek, the 1500m in 2022 and the 3000m for under 20s in 2019.
A career highlight was the under-20 national 800m crown four years ago.
According to World Athletics records online, Young's personal best for 10 kilometres is 29 minutes and 58 seconds (29:58) from Sydney in 2021.
He took out the Fernleigh 15 in a time of 49:34 last year, with Swain second in 51:02.
Up-and-coming Hunter triathlete Monty Dixon has entered the men's event in 2023 alongside Scott Westcott-coached Luke Babic.
Humphreys noted an increase of around 25 percent from 2022 with close to 1000 runners entered.
Sunday's 15km race starts at Adamstown and finishes in Belmont, crossing through the suburbs of Dudley, Jewells, Whitebridge and Redhead.
