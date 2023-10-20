One For The Rodi primed for Breeders Challenge series

Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford has learned his lesson with One For The Rodi and reckons he has him finetuned for the NSW Breeders Challenge at Menangle on Saturday night.
One For The Rodi will contest the first $25,000 semi-final for four-year-old entires and geldings, where a top five finish earns a spot in the $50,000 final on October 29.
The Inter City Pace champion heads back to Menangle after a fifth there last time out on October 7. Two starts ago at the track on September 23, driver Michael Formosa took him to the lead mid-race and they held on for a 1.8 metre victory.
That success came off a eight-day back-up from a fifth at Newcastle and Stapleford has tried to recreate the winning formula, without racing.
"I was too easy on him with the two weeks in between runs and then he ran fifth the other day and he didn't look to run on," Stapleford said.
"After he won, I thought I didn't have to do too much with him now, he's hitting close to his top, But he's a little fat fella and you've just got to work him, and he caught me out last start.
"But we've really trained him down the past two weeks. This is what we've been waiting for, so there's no excuses."
Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey has Roclea Image in the other semi. Saint Crusader, which Harmey trained until recently, is favourite in the first semi.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.