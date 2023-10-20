Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

One For The Rodi primed for Breeders Challenge series

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 20 2023 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One For The Rodi
One For The Rodi

Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford has learned his lesson with One For The Rodi and reckons he has him finetuned for the NSW Breeders Challenge at Menangle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.