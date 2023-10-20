Joe McFadyen, Michelle Lill dogs into Goulburn Cup final

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen welcomed an inside draw for the Goulburn Cup final (440m) with Nangar Jim after he overcame a start in seven to qualify from his heat on Friday.
Nangar Jim and Greta trainer Michelle Lill's Canya Smurfette made next Friday's group 3 $40,000-to-the-winner final with seconds before drawing boxes two and seven respectively.
Nangar Jim crossed to lead early but Coin Model held the inside from box two and the pair battled it out. Coin Model finished a quarter of a length ahead and gained box three for the final.
McFadyen was pleased with the performance and the draw.
"He just couldn't quite get across Coin Model," McFadyen said.
"They went hammer and tong the whole way but he stuck on really well and I was pretty proud of him.
"He's got a lot of early speed, that's his best asset, and at Goulburn, if you can get around the first turn in front, you do yourself a lot of favours.
"We need a few breaks to go our way, but he's got the tools to do it. It's just great to make another group race final."
North Rothbury trainer Pat Parrelli was also a runner-up on the day with Best Ever in the Fireball (350m) heats. He then drew box one for the $25,000-to-the-winner final.
At The Gardens, McFadyen was a winner with Dam Slithery.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.