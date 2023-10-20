Kris Lees backs Loch Eagle to defy the odds in Big Dance wildcard

Kris Lees believes Loch Eagle is being underestimated in the Big Dance Wildcard (1600m) on Saturday at Randwick as the top Newcastle trainer makes a last-ditch effort to mount a title defence.
Lees won the inaugural $2 million Big Dance (1600m) on Melbourne Cup day last year with Rustic Steel but he is yet to qualify a runner for this year's $3 million edition.
Lees-trained Spangler was a $6 TAB favourite for Saturday's wildcard, which offers the final two places in the main event.
Stablemate Loch Eagle, which beat Spangler in a Provincial-Midway heat then was second to him in the final, was a $15 hope. Lees also has Baltic Coast ($19) and Rogue Bear ($26) in the wildcard. Rogue Bear, in eight, was the only Lees runner to draw a single-figure gate in the 17-horse race.
"There's no favours at the draw but we'll give all four the opportunity to get into the Big Dance," Lees said.
He believed Loch Eagle, ninth in his past two starts - in three-year-olds benchmark 88 grade, was over the odds compared to Spangler.
"They've met each other twice and run first and second both times, and in reverse order, so I don't think there's much between them. Not as much as the bookmakers think anyway," Lees said.
He said Loch Eagle's form was better than it read.
"He's probably been in unsuitable races and good quality races, but he's looking for this distance and I think he'll run well," he said.
Spangler has qualified for the Big Dance consolation, the $750,000 Little Dance. Luncies is also in that but Lees said he would not run.
At Caulfield, Lees has Willinga Beast chasing a first black-type win in the listed Alinghi Stakes after scratching at Randwick. The four-year-old mare has placed three times at group 2 level.
"She's in good order and when she drew well, she was always going to go down. It's a nice race for her and she should run well," Lees said.
IN THE NEWS
