DANE Ingham is aware that shock value will only get him so far.
The newly-minted Jets attacking midfielder needs goals and assists.
Ingham began last season at left back before being pushed forward and reinvented as a winger.
Defences struggled to handle Ingham's mix of pace, power and unpredictability.
Now, the New Zealand international finds himself in a new role as one of two No.10s alongside exciting teenager Clayton Taylor.
"Rob Stanton has come in and seen I can do something there," Ingham said.
"It is exciting. I go out and play my own game. Where the space pops up, I'm happy to be there. Teams don't know what to expect. I'm a bit unpredictable."
Ingham has formed a lethal combination on the right with flying machine Trent Buhagiar during the pre-season.
The real test arrives on Sunday night when they take on Perth Glory at HBF Park in the A-League season opener.
"I have worked a lot with Trent," Ingham said. "We have a good relationship on the field. I know where he is going to run. He is so quick. It makes my job easier when to pick him out or cross to him. At training we work a lot on shooting and crossing and building that relationship.
"In the games we have played, we have caught teams in transition.
"We do want to be the whole package. It's hard to be that for round one. We will be going out there to make a statement, score goals and put teams on the back foot,
"I'm buzzing to go. I really want to take that step. If I am going to be an attacker, goals and assists are important for me this season."
So is leadership.
Ingham received the Nigel Boogaard Medal for the player of the year last season.
"Winning an award like that was such a great honour," he said. "Coming into pre-season I wanted to really work on my leadership and try to help the boys. We are a new team and quite young as well."
The Jets' round-one opponents have also undergone a transformation.
Alen Stajcic has taken the reins after Ruben Zadkovich parted ways. The former Former Matildas coach has ushered in a host of new players led by former Socceroos Ollie Bozanic and Bruce Kamau and Kiwi keeper Oli Sail.
"It is almost like a reset button," said injured midfielder Mustafa Amini. "A change in ownership and new head coach with new ideas. We have kept the core group of players and made some good additions - Ollie Bozanic, Bruce Kamau, Jarrod Carluccio. Players who can bring that little bit more to our team."
Adam Taggart and English defender Mark Beevers have been named co-captains, replacing Amini, who has missed the entire pre-season with a back injury.
After three years in Korea and Japan, Taggart rejoined Perth during the January transfer window last season and netted five goals in 13 appearances.
"Last season he came in midway through and he was injured," Amini said. "Now he has a full pre-season behind him. He is ready to go.
"He is a goal-scorer, he makes great runs and, if the service is there, he will finish.
"Hopefully in round one, he shows everybody how fit he is and he scores a couple of goals against the Jets and we start with three points."
