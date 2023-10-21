Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Newcastle's Cinnamon Cove entrepreneurs Olivia Lorenz and Myla Tucker on Shark Tank

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myla Tucker and Liv Lorenz got an $80,000 investment on Shark Tank. Picture by Marina Neil
Myla Tucker and Liv Lorenz got an $80,000 investment on Shark Tank. Picture by Marina Neil

TEEN entrepreneurs Olivia Lorenz and Myla Tucker have shattered another glass ceiling after they secured an $80,000 investment for their swimwear brand Cinnamon Cove on Shark Tank Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.