A BOTTLENECK for traffic through Wallsend is set to ease as Newcastle council calls for community input on plans to revamp Minmi Road.
Plans for the thoroughfare to be widened and upgraded are aimed at easing congestion in the western corridor and improving the flow of vehicles.
The project is the second stage of an infrastructure overhaul, after community consultation into the proposed upgrade along Longworth Avenue at Wallsend.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Minmi Road project was important, and council's commitment to it recognised the "long-standing" bottleneck issue on the "critical link" connecting Wallsend, Maryland, Fletcher and Minmi to Newcastle and beyond.
"Once complete, this project will help reduce travel times, improve safety, cater for population growth and increased vehicle movements in the area, and ease the morning and afternoon commute," she said.
City of Newcastle is asking drivers and residents who regularly use the route to have a say on concept designs to help shape the future of the road.
The proposed upgrade would increase the width of Minmi Road to two lanes in each direction between Summerhill Road and the eastern end of Maryland Drive.
The proposal includes a central median strip and turning lanes at Anna Place, McNaughton Avenue and the service station.
There would also be restrictions on right-hand turns in and out of Mount Street and properties along the stretch of Minmi Road.
Cyclists and pedestrians would have better access.
Community members have until November 17 to provide feedback on the proposed concept designs, and can visit www.newcastle.nsw.gov.au/yoursay to do so.
Drop-in sessions will be held at Wallsend Library on November 4, between 11am and 1pm, and at Fletcher Village Shopping Centre on November 9, between 4pm and 6pm.
The project scope and design options will be presented to Newcastle council later this year.
City of Newcastle ratepayers will largely foot the bill for the upgrades, but the state government announced earlier this year it would chip in $7.61 million.
The Newcastle Herald earlier reported that council had asked the government to take over responsibility for the busy arterial road, but its application was knocked back.
