Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Neighbourhood dispute over home development at 61 Grinsell Street, Kotara

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
October 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Tonniges with her children Harrison and Katie Cannings in their backyard next door to the development. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Katrina Tonniges with her children Harrison and Katie Cannings in their backyard next door to the development. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It is a neighbourhood dispute that has spilled into the public arena with one of the parties declaring there's "no chance" of the neighbours ever being able to work together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.