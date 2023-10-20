Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Luxury modernist home set to hit the market in New Lambton

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated October 26 2023 - 1:10pm, first published October 21 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This modernist-inspired home at 54 Addison Road, New Lambton is set to hit the market next week. Picture supplied
This modernist-inspired home at 54 Addison Road, New Lambton is set to hit the market next week. Picture supplied

A STRIKING modernist-inspired property built in 2017 is set to hit the market in New Lambton next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.