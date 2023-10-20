Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Manufacturing Awards: gala night crowns industry's best

SR
By Sam Rigney
October 21 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE of Australia's largest manufacturers of road, safety and speciality signage and a telemetry products maker have taken out the top gongs at this year's Hunter Manufacturing Awards at NEX on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.