Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

Genie is out the bottle on how Newcastle feels about Supercars

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
October 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supercars fans and Newcastle East residents come face to face during rival demonstrations in Scott Street in 2017. File picture
Supercars fans and Newcastle East residents come face to face during rival demonstrations in Scott Street in 2017. File picture

Newcastle council and the NSW government have been falling over themselves to avoid blame for Supercars abandoning next year's Newcastle 500.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.