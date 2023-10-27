5 beds | 4 bath | 5 car
Hidden in the veil of its breathtaking setting, Bailey Estate is unlike anything else you'll see.
The world class Dudley Queenslander features multiple living zones, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and garaging for five plus cars
As well as flaunting every luxury inclusion, the property boasts direct access into the untouched beauty of Awabakal Nature Reserve and Redhead Lagoon.
Staged over two sprawling levels the home itself is a masterpiece in design, with large bedrooms, glossy bathrooms and a series of ultra-spacious living zones.
Entertaining will be a breeze with a statement kitchen forming the heart of the home, and you can easily take the party outdoors and onto the expansive alfresco deck to soak up the beauty of the grounds.
Outdoors, three acres of enchanting gardens await, with every corner of the landholding a visual feast.
From the award-winning 25m Vision pool and spa to the lily-clad dam that draws in wildlife to the koi pond and bridge, it's a celebration of nature and craftsmanship.
And it doesn't stop there.
Veggie patches promise a good yield, lush lawns beckon family picnics, and exit a rear gate to explore one of the many bushwalking trails of state reserve or head down to the pristine coastline.
Other property highlights include a climate-controlled wine cellar, office spaces, ducted AC and back-to-base security.
The award-winning automised innovation system allows full self-sufficiency complemented by a whopping 24.48 kW Solar Grid Connect System with battery storage.
There is also a fire-fighting supply system with five water storage tanks.
"Location-wise it doesn't get much better," listing agent Stephanie Jordan from Lisa Macklin Property said.
"The home backs on to the Awabakal Nature reserve with walking tracks around Redhead Lagoon and out to Dudley Bluff.
"Wander down the tree-lined driveway and out the sandstone gate and find yourself in the heart of Dudley Village where you can grab a meal or sundowner at one of two local pubs or get your daily caffeine fix at Paperboy Espresso.
"The home was designed to be incredible self-sufficient with a large scale solar with battery system, huge vegetable garden and multiple water tanks.
"Built 13 years ago, it is still fairly new but is a timeless style. The pool and electrical design both won awards in 2010.
"Bailey Estate would be the perfect family home.
"The scale of the home means there is space for the whole family while the grounds would entertain any child (or adult) for hours."
