2 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
This luxurious two-bedroom apartment is a must see, sitting within what is Newcastle's most prestigious new-build residential complex.
You'll enjoy a vibrant city lifestyle in the heart of the revitalised Newcastle precinct with public transport, cafes, harbour-side bars and restaurants and the beach all just moments from your doorstep.
Enjoy soaring 2.7m ceilings in what is a generous five-star apartment.
On entering, you immediately take in the abundance of natural light flowing into your open plan kitchen (including SMEG appliances), dining and living.
With air conditioning, secure car parking and additional storage space, this apartment provides all that you could need.
Residents also enjoy exclusive access to the pool, gym and breath-taking rooftop Sky Lounge with indoor dining and lounge and outdoor terrace and barbeque facilities and incredible ocean views over Cooks Hills and Merewether.
"This apartment would be ideal for downsizers or a professional couple," listing agent Peter Kunov from GWH Real Estate said.
"Situated in the heart of Newcastle's CBD, this home offers the convenience of being within walking distance to an abundance of incredible hospitality venues, the bustling Honeysuckle precinct, supermarkets, and the Newcastle Interchange, all while being only five minutes to the beach."
SKY Residences is the latest residential development to be built and developed by local company GWH, recently awarded 2023 Master Builders "Apartment Development of the Year Award".
