Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Tarro Rail Bridge closure: repairs start as more trains are added between Newcastle, Maitland

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

REPAIRS to the Tarro Rail Bridge have started and are expected to take weeks, as train services are boosted to ease the traffic gridlock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.