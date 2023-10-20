Newcastle Herald
Updated

Knights prop Leo Thompson set to join exclusive club

October 20 2023 - 8:00pm
KNIGHTS prop Leo Thompson will join an exclusive club tonight when he makes his Test debut for New Zealand against Samoa at Auckland's Eden Park.

