Jackson Baker misses tour qualification with loss in Brazil

Merewether's Jackson Baker has fallen short of a return to the Championship Tour with a round of 16 loss at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil.
Baker went down to American teenager Shion Crawford 11.83 to 10.5 in churning, unpredictable surf on Friday night (AEDT).
Crawford rode just two waves but made them count, recording a 5.0 and a 6.83 before keeping Baker off the better chances with priority.
Baker had scores of 5.67 and 4.83, leaving him chasing a 6.17 in the final minutes. He looked to have given himself a chance inside the last two minutes but he fell on his second, finishing turn in the messy conditions.
Baker needed to win the heat in the season finale to have any chance of making the Challenger Series top 10 and qualifying for a CT return. He fell off tour when missing the mid-season cut this year - his second on the elite series.
He was sitting 12th on the live rankings before the heat and would have guaranteed a return with a semi-final appearance.
Merewether clubmate Morgan Cibilic also fell short of qualifying at the event when he lost in the round of 64.
In the women's, Newcastle's Sarah Baum, who exited in the round of 16, dropped out of the top 10 to miss automatic requalification on the CS. The top five women make the CT.
