A MAN will face Newcastle court today accused of sexually touching a woman then ramming a police car when detectives homed in on him.
Lake Macquarie police were called to reports a 23-year-old woman had been sexually touched by an anonymous man at Redhead on Thursday.
Extensive investigations led detectives to home in on a 31-year-old man on Flowers Drive at Catherine Hill Bay just after 3.30pm on Friday.
Officers allege the man rammed a police vehicle, causing significant damage to the back of an unmarked police car.
Police said a female senior constable was injured.
The man is accused of then attempting to carjack another vehicle before police managed to arrest him, though they allege he resisted.
The man was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with two counts of sexual touching, common assault, predatory driving, using a weapon to prevent detention, and assault with intent to steal a car.
He was refused bail by police and spent the night in custody ahead of his court appearance at Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.
