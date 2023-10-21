Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Hunter region.
Beau Hartill-Law, aged 12, was last seen at an oval on Alexandra Avenue, Rutherford, about 4pm on Friday.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold concerns of his welfare due to his age.
Beau is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a slim build, about 150 to 155 centimetres tall, with red or ginger-coloured hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a whit t-shirt, brown shorts and black shoes.
Anyone who has seen Beau or has information of his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
