A SENIOR constable in the police force has been suspended with pay after allegedly breaching a court order.
The 45-year-old woman was charged after Lake Macquarie police received a report that she had breached an apprehended violence order (AVO) earlier this month.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers investigated and issued the woman with a notice to front Belmont Local Court at a future date.
The officer was charged with two counts of contravening a prohibition or restriction in an AVO, police said.
Police allege the offences were committed on October 2, and served her with the notice on October 19.
The woman will appear in court for the first time in December.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the senior constable was currently suspended with pay and a review into her employment status was under way.
