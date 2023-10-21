Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie police charge senior constable with contravening AVO

October 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Police inquiries led officers to charge the woman. File picture
Police inquiries led officers to charge the woman. File picture

A SENIOR constable in the police force has been suspended with pay after allegedly breaching a court order.

