Dickson strikes for Hamwicks as race to one-day final heats up

JAMIE Dickson took four wickets in quick succession late in the piece to help Hamilton-Wickham edge out Charlestown by one run as the Tom Locker Cup race heats up.
Dickson finished with figures of 5-30, triggering a collapse of 4-9 at Passmore Oval on Saturday with Hamwicks narrowly defending 8-144 in the second last over.
"It was a bit crazy but happy with how it all turned out," Hamwicks captain Ben Balcomb told the Newcastle Herald.
"Talking to a few of the senior guys at the club and we were just so impressed with what he [Dickson] did.
"That's what you want from your spearhead bowler, coming on when the game's on the line and doing what he did. Just bowled stumps and made the Charlestown tail hit or miss. He did incredible for us at the death."
Charlestown were all out 143 after being 6-134. Hamwicks veteran Matt Webber earlier relished a late call-up, top scoring with 40.
This result, coupled with the rest of round three, leaves just one point separating the top seven teams on Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder.
In pool B specifically, Hamwicks now sit alongside Wallsend (13 points) with leaders Stockton and Charlestown just above (14). There are two rounds remaining before the one-day final on November 12.
"It's a competitive group and we all play each other in the coming weeks, so whatever team can string together two more wins will probably go through to the final," Balcomb said.
Stockton made light work of Toronto and collected a bonus point during a nine-wicket win at Ron Hill Oval on Saturday.
Hayden Williams took 3-13 in Toronto's total of 129 before Seagulls pair Jeff Goninan (62 not out) and Logan Weston (52 not out) combined for an unbeaten, second-wicket partnership of 112. The visitors reached the target inside 17 overs.
Defending premiers Wallsend (5-154) beat Merewether (152) by five wickets at Townson Oval on Saturday with the Page brothers, Jacob (4-21) and Lachlan (3-26), picking up seven victims between then before Daniel McGovern made 57 not out.
POOL B: Stockton, Charlestown 14; Wallsend, Hamwicks 13; Merewether 8; Toronto 1.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.