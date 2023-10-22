Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jackson Baker vows to hit back after narrowly missing tour return

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 22 2023 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker with coach Richard "Dog" Marsh after his defeat at the Saquarema Pro. Picture by Thiago Diz, World Surf League
Jackson Baker with coach Richard "Dog" Marsh after his defeat at the Saquarema Pro. Picture by Thiago Diz, World Surf League

Merewether surfer Jackson Baker has vowed to bounce back onto the 2025 Championship Tour after narrowly missing qualification for next season to cap one of the hardest years of his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.