WARATAH-MAYFIELD captain Josh Claridge admits to feeling "relief" and seeing "stoked blokes" in the dressing sheds after breaking a 602-day winning drought in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
The last time the club tasted victory in the regular season was February 26, 2022.
Waratah-Mayfield, who didn't win a round game last campaign, ended that 20-month wait at Learmonth Park on Saturday with a 53-run triumph over Newcastle City.
"Finally. The boys were saying apparently it's been around 600 days since we got a win in first grade so we were due," Claridge told the Newcastle Herald.
"There were some stoked blokes and for me it was relief. We've been working so hard but just couldn't win those clutch moments to win games.
"I knew it was going to come and you can only work so hard for so long before you win a game.
"It was just good to get the first one on the board and hopefully give us confidence moving forward for the rest of the season."
He top scored with 69, combining with Claridge (61) for a fourth-wicket partnership of 125, in Waratah-Mayfield's 40-over total of 6-189.
All-rounder Patterson backed it up with 2-17 as City were dismissed for 136.
"Just the leadership from Patto. We've got a really young team. He really steered the ship [batting] and got us a defendable total. Getting in the ear of the quicks and helping with bowling plans," Claridge said.
Patterson's availability remains unknown, having just relocated home to Dubbo.
"I think he's out next week but loved being part of it so I'd be surprised if he didn't come back and play a couple of games for us during the season," Claridge said.
University opened their account for 2023-2024 with a bonus-point result against Belmont at Cahill Oval on Saturday.
The Sea Dragons rolled the hosts for 94 before reeling in the runs one wicket down in the 14th over.
Alex Stafa took 4-23 and Muhammad Omar Farooq hit 42 from 28 deliveries.
Cardiff-Boolaroo had a nine-match unbeaten streak, incorporating the second half of last season, snapped by Wests at Harker Oval on Saturday.
CBs posted 159 but Joseph Price (64 not out) led the Rosellas' chase, reaching the target with three wickets and two overs to spare.
The Rosellas, CBs and City (13 points) now all sit alongside each another on top of their one-day group.
POOL A: CBs, City, Wests 13; Uni 9; Waratah-Mayfield 8; Belmont 7.
IN THE NEWS
