Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Waratah-Mayfield mark first Newcastle cricket win for 602 days

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 22 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waratah-Mayfield beat Newcastle City on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Waratah-Mayfield beat Newcastle City on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

WARATAH-MAYFIELD captain Josh Claridge admits to feeling "relief" and seeing "stoked blokes" in the dressing sheds after breaking a 602-day winning drought in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.