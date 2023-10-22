NSW Pride net 11 goals in record Hockey One rout

HOCKEY: NSW Pride scored the most goals in a men's Hockey One fixture when they defeated HC Melbourne 11-2 at Sydney's Olympic Park on Sunday.
The defending champions were up 4-0 at half-time before netting another seven times in the second stanza for a dominant victory.
"It's really great to have 11 goals in front of a home crowd. The game got a bit end-to-end at times and that tends to happen in those games," NSW player Lachlan Sharp told host broadcaster Seven Plus.
Pride beat the Blaze 7-3 in Brisbane last weekend.
In the women's game earlier at Homebush on Sunday, hosts NSW went down 4-3 to HC Melbourne in a penalty shootout after scores were level 1-all at the end of regular time.
Next up the Pride travel to Canberra for a double header against the Chill on Saturday.
