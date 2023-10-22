Newcastle Herald
NSW Pride net 11 goals in record Hockey One rout

By Josh Callinan
Updated October 22 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Newcastle hockey player Ky Willott. Picture by Josh Callinan
Newcastle hockey player Ky Willott. Picture by Josh Callinan

HOCKEY: NSW Pride scored the most goals in a men's Hockey One fixture when they defeated HC Melbourne 11-2 at Sydney's Olympic Park on Sunday.

