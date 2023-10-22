Trainer Terry Sainty enjoys overdue win at The Gardens

Branxton trainer Terry Sainty was hoping for more good fortune at Maitland on Monday night after ending a drought with Rhyno's Magic at The Gardens.
Sainty takes Rhyno's Mate to Maitland for race eight, a 400m 5th grade event, after Rhyno's Magic gave him a first win since April on Saturday night. Stepping up to 515m, Rhyno's Magic jumped from box two and was third early. He quickly rounded up leader Bluey Brann down the back straight and was too strong at the finish by a length.
The win followed six placings across seven consecutive 450m runs at Maitland.
"I think the extra distance did help and we've been putting her in the 450s at Maitland, and on that bigger track, I think that put the extra miles into her legs for the two turns at The Gardens," Sainty said. "The inside draw helped as well because she's not the fastest out of the boxes."
Rhyno's Mate has a hard draw in seven at Maitland.
"He ran a nice second there two starts ago and he just missed a placing last start, but that looks like a tough one tomorrow night"
