Grace Panella hopes to overcome barriers for first training win

Grace Panella believes tricky draws will be against her when she tries to cap a busy few days with a maiden win as a trainer at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The 21-year-old was in Launceston on Saturday night for the Australian Drivers' Championship, where she and Josh Callagher represented NSW.
The eight-race series was abandoned after four events because of lightning and storms. Panella was seventh after sixth, fifth, fourth and 10th-placed finishes. Only one of her drives was at single-figure odds.
"It was really exciting," Panella said.
"I didn't really go in with a strong book of drives but anything can happen and I didn't really finish out of it, so it was pretty good."
Panella has started training in her own right, out of Michael Formosa's Ellalong property, and she has had six starters without a win. She has five horses in work and three - Marni White (race four), Major Mickey (eight) and Rip Jackson (nine) - in on Monday.
"The draws are going to beat me I think," Panella said.
"Rip Jackson in the last is a newcomer to the stable and he goes OK, but just the draw [in six] is going to defeat him. We'll just be going around for a bit of luck, I think.
"I love [training]. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time and I'm enjoying every bit of it."
Meanwhile, Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford qualified One For The Rodi for the Breeders Challenge final in the four-year-old entries and geldings division with third in his semi-final at Menangle on Saturday night.
