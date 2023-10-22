Newcastle Herald
Hunter mum pays thanks to Westpac Rescue Helicopter in overcoming "traumatic and terrifying" situation with heart failure

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated October 22 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:00pm
Emily Glover and her two-year-old Hudson. Pictures by Marina Neil
EMILY Glover was dealing with the stresses of becoming a first-time mother in 2021 when the then 25-year-old was told she immediately needed a heart transplant just 12 weeks after giving birth to her son, Hudson.

