Monty Dixon and Therese Auton have claimed this year's Fernleigh 15 titles.
The pair won their respective men's and women's running races in Newcastle on Sunday.
Dixon, an emerging Hunter triathlete, stopped the clock in 48 minutes and 45 seconds (48:45) with Scott Westcott-coached Luke Babic (49:24) and 2022 champion Luke Young (50:26) rounding out the male podium.
Auton, who lives at MacMasters Beach, recorded a time of 56 flat in the female contest with Ingrid Cleland (57:17) second and Ilona Sankey (58:49) third.
Jake Lappin (34:26) and Emily Tapp (46:53) took out the wheelchair sections.
The annual 15-kilometre athletics event, which starts in Adamstown and finishes in Belmont, returned in 2022 following a two-year COVID hiatus.
Fernleigh 15 organiser Paul Humphreys acknowledged a "big roll up" in 2023, increasing participants by about 25 percent from 12 months ago.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.